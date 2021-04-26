’Empty’ car park can ease Naas congestion, council hears

A car park at Piper’s Hill education campus in Naas should be opened to ease congestion there, a local council meeting was recently told.

Cllr Bill Clear said a car park on site is now empty because people are working from home as a result of Covid-19.

Another councillor, Evie Sammon, told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board has requested costings for proposals to improve access and some feel that there is a need for a second access point.

Some 1600 students and pupils attend three schools there in normal times.

And the entrance is also used by residents living in nearby housing developments.

Naas residents using the Kilcullen Road will be aware that the road is heavily congested every school morning — and more houses are under construction in the area.

A road safety assessment carried out by a specialist company is with the Department of Education and Skills and the Department, which has asked for cost estimates.

It is also seeking a risk analysis report of the recommendations within the report and an engineering tender has been completed.

The KWETB has conceded that while a car park used by Education and Training Boards Ireland may provide part of a solution, the ETBI is nevertheless fearful of fearful of the risk of an accident if the facility is open for public use.

Cllr Sammon said once information is forthcoming from the KWETB, Kildare County Council should meet the board. KCC official Celina Barrett said it’s hoped to arrange a meeting within a month.