COIVD-19 LATEST: 40 new cases in Kildare today as CMO says we can be "cautiously optimistic"

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 247,069* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 216 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

169 in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 24th 2021, 1,385,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

987,681 people have received their first dose

398,072 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults.

"In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic.

"Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months.

"However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”