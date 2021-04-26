No plans to install fencing around Rathangan Playground, meeting told

Kildare Co Council said there are no plans to install fencing around Rathangan Playground.

Councillor Noel Connolly called on the Council to provides secure, tall fencing around the playground or consider relocating the playground to an area where passive surveillance is available.

The issue was discussed at the monthly meeting of the local Municipal District.

The Council said that there are no plans to install secure tall fencing in Rathangan Playground.

The meeting heard that this has been installed in other playgrounds and has not worked as a deterrent to people accessing playgrounds.

Simon Wallace, Senior Executive Parks Superintendent, added: "Providing passive surveillance is difficult due to the location of the site.

"The playground site was chosen as it was the most suitable within the park and town and provided the best passive surveillance mainly from the bridge into the town.

"Some trees were removed as part of the playground construction to facilitate this.

"In other playgrounds, community involvement in the maintenance of the playground and closing of the park or playground has assisted.

"There was some community involvement initially when the playground opened but there is none currently.

"Some patrols by local gardaí would be an assistance also. The Parks section will discuss this with local gardaí."