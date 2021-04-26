Naas gardaí arrest driver on motorway after very high speed

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M4 when they detected this car travelling at 187kph in a 120kph zone.

The car was stopped and the driver was arrested at the scene under the Road Traffic Act due to the high level of speed.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol in North Kildare detected a van travelling at 151km/h in a 120 zone on M4.

The driver also failed a roadside test for alcohol, was four times over Drink Driving Limit and tested positive for cocaine.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Portlaoise Gardaí were also patrolling the M7 and stopped a number of drivers exceeding the 120kph speed limit.

Speeds of 151kph, 152kph and 154kph were detected.

Gardaí said: "Please slow down and get home safe."