PHOTOS: Firefighters from Naas and Newbridge help battle local fires across Kildare
The fire at a building in Moorhill, near Brannockstown / Photos: Wicklow Fire Service
Fire crews from Baltinglass, Naas and Newbridge fought a large fire at Moorhill, near Brannockstown late last week.
Kildare Fire Service also reported fires in recent days in the Curragh, Kilcullen, Leixlip and Maynooth.
Photos posted on Twitter by Wicklow Fire Service show a large outbuilding in flames in Moorhill.
Meanwhile Firefighters from Blessington battled a fire near Kilbride Army Camp on Sunday afternoon.
Support was given by Dunlavin Fire Service.
