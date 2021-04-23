BREAKING: Emergency services are at Kilcullen fires

Emergency services personnel are at the scene of a fire in Kilcullen this evening.

It's understood that the blaze took place in a residential area on the Athy side of the town.

Smoke could be seen from some distance away

The cause of the fire is not known but at least one fire tender and a water tanker are at the scene.

It's thought that two fires may have taken hold and inquiries are being made to establish if either was started deliberately.

It's also believed that the gardaí are in attendance.