Almost 4,000 submissions sent to consultation on future of Curragh

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister Martin Heydon along with his colleague Minister for Defence Simon Coveney have thanked and acknowledged the almost 3,700 people who recently made submissions to the public consultation on the future of the Curragh Plains.

Kildare Co Council confirmed there were 3,636 online submissions via the www.curraghplains.ie website and a further 40 detailed contributions sent via email.

The Council in collaboration with the Department of Defence has hired a multi-disciplinary team, led by the Paul Hogarth Company, to develop a Conservation Management Plan and an Interpretation and Branding Strategy for the Curragh Plains.

The Council said the project aims to highlight the importance of the Curragh Plains and develop policies and management actions that will ensure the area is appropriately conserved, managed, maintained and interpreted.

Mr Heydon said: “We are very grateful to the almost 3,700 who took the time to give their vision for the future of the Curragh Plains. The Curragh Plains is a national treasure and holds a very special place in the hearts of Kildare people in particular, but such a special resource needs to be protected.

"I look forward to continuing my work with the Department of Defence and Kildare County Council through this consultation process to improve the management and conservation of the Curragh Plains for generations to come.”

Minister Coveney said the next steps in the consultation process is the assessment of the 3,700 contributions.

He added: "We put in place a response to that, and hopefully by the end of the year, have a plan in terms of governance structure for the management of the Curragh Plains in the interests of the public, in a way that of course understands the strategic partners on the Curragh like the Defence Forces and the Department of Defence as well as many others.”

Mr Heydon added: "It’s really about protecting this great resource for us in Kildare who use it and are so passionate about it, but also recognising it as a national asset and I look forward to the future work of this consultation, in conjunction with Kildare County Council in the months ahead."