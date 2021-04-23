Teenage girl produced fake sponsorship and stole €400 in Naas

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, was wearing her school uniform for her April 21 court appearance and Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that he will do the Junior Certificate exams this year.

Outlining the case at Naas District Court, Sgt Brian Jacob said that on December 12 2019 she brought a sponsorship card to an address at a Naas housing estate.

The girl offered to help a woman to bring her shopping into the house. The woman gave her €20 and the girl said she wanted to wash her hands upstairs.

She then took €400.

On September 21 2020 the teen was found with a fake sponsorship card for St James's Hospital and had €27.

The court heard that other members of her family are known to the court.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant was considered unsuitable for for the juvenile diversion programme which, seeks to prevent young offenders and children involved in anti-social behaviour from entering into the full criminal justice system.Judge Zaidan commented that the case could also be tried at the Circuit Court, which cold impose a maximum sentence of ten years while his court could impose a maximum of two years.

He granted the defendant free legal aid adding “someone should have a word with her before she throws her life away.”

The case was adjourned until July 17 but she will be excused appearing if her exams are taking place.