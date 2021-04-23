Gardaí make eighth arrest in ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB

Gardaí have made an eighth arrest in an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body involved but sources have confirmed it's the KWETB.

A man aged in his 50s who was arrested this morning is being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

The previous seven arrests were made between August and December of last year.

A Garda statement said about the latest arrest: "Detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out an arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a statutory body.

"A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested for the offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

"This operation was conducted as part of 'Operation Lakefront'.

"This is the eighth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation."