Why a Naas wastewater plant could be a bit smelly for the next two weeks

Irish Water would like to advise that essential, planned works will take place at Osberstown wastewater treatment plant, Naas, from Monday 26 April to Friday 14 May.

The works are necessary to allow for process management on site. During these works, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant, however, Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that may arise while these essential maintenance works are being carried out.

If odour issues are noted, please contact the Irish Water customer care centre helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.