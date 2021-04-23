NEW: 182 apartments including gym, café and créche planned for Maynooth

Plans are in the pipeline for nearly 200 homes in Maynooth town centre in a €70m development.

The proposed development for the Parson Street area will consist of a mixed residential and commercial development with a total gross floor space of 20,023 sqm and a single level basement car park of 8,153 sqm.

The mixed use development comprises 4,497 square metre of office floor space including refurbishment and adaptive re-use of the former Rectory which is a protected building.

A two-storey glazed atrium will connect to a three-storey over basement office building.

A total of 183 apartments are in the plans including a gym, cafe and creche.

There will be four apartment blocks ranging in height from three to nine storeys over a single level basement.

The residential properties will include 10 studios, 69 one-bedrooms and 98 two-bedroom units.

The total site area is almost two hectares and the estimated construction value is €71m, according to the Buildinginfo.com database.