Gardai investigating attempted break-in at Kilcullen premises

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary that took place at a premises in the Killinane area of Kilcullen at 2.50am on April 13.

It's understood the occupant heard a noise outside the building and went to investigate.

There were marks on a window to suggested an attempt was made to break in.

Gardaí said no property was reported taken from the premises during this incident and no injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesperson added: "No arrests have yet been made. Investigations are ongoing."