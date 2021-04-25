KWWSPCA: Meet our Superman rescue Yorkie

Some weeks ago a tiny Yorkshire terrier came into our care. This poor little dog was found at the side of the road. The person who discovered him thought at first it was a rabbit because his coat was completely matted and overgrown.

The matting was so severe that he was unable to walk and he had lost the use of his hind legs. He had 500g of hair removed, leaving him with a bodyweight of just 2kg.

The veterinary report listed several issues with the dog, including a collapsed trachea, infected lung, ear infection, eye infection, ligament damage and kidney failure. He also had several teeth removed. With excellent medical care, he is slowly recovering. We named him Clark because he is a little Superman and we think that he may be 14 or 15 years old.

Clark most likely spent all of his life in the breeding world and was eventually dispensed with. This is a sad indictment of an industry that attracts some people who have no interest in animal welfare and are driven only by profit. It is a timely reminder to anyone making the big decision to purchase a pup. Look for the many reputable and registered breeders who care for their dogs. Avoid purchasing online and use your common sense when going through the process.

Always visit the home of the breeder and ask to see the pup’s mother and the litter. If you are told “oh the pup’s mother is in another room resting” then take that as a signal that all is not right.

The lovely puppy that you are purchasing will hopefully have a full and happy life, but you have to consider what sort of life this pup’s mother or father are living through, and that is why it is so important to do your research.

Fantastic foster home

Clark is now in a wonderful foster home where he is in good hands and getting all the love and kindness that he deserves. He has made friends with the family's cats even though they are three times his size. The cats treat him like a little kitten.

With continued vet care he should hopefully live for another year and maybe longer. We have set up a fund to assist towards Clark’s on going veterinary costs.

If you would like to help Clark you can do so by clicking the donate button on our website, or by sending a paypal donation to kwwspca@gmail.com.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook