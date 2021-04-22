Prosperous antiques dealer to hold online jewellery liquidation auction this Saturday

A catalogued online jewellery liquidation auction on behalf of Barry Clarke Liquidators will take place this Saturday, April 24, at 12pm. The auction will be conducted by Prosperous-based Reilly’s Antiques, and all lots are unreserved.

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years. The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

This forthcoming auction is an online auction of the complete contents of a jewellery shop — a liquidation auction on behalf of Barry Clarke Liquidators.

To view catalogue log on to our website www.reillysantiques.ie or www.the-saleroom.com.

Due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing but a virtual viewing can be arranged with Ger by calling087 2226814.

If you have any queries or require additional information regarding any lot, please call 045 868650 or email nfo@reillysantiques.ie.

Delivery can be arranged, and this auction is not to be missed.

Bidding

Bidding will be conducted in four ways.

1. Leaving absentee bids online

2. Telephoning or emailing Reilly’s Antiques with your absentee bids on 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie.

3. Arranging a telephone bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045 868650.

4.Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via the-saleroom.

Contact Information:

Telephone: 045 868650/ 087 2226814

www.reillysantiques.ie

Email: info@reillysantiques.ie.

View our catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com.

Our showrooms are also open for daily sales, Tuesday- Friday, 10 to 6pm; Saturday, 10 to 5pm; and every Sunday, 2 to 5pm (when non-essential retail reopens).

Lot 142, a solitaire emerald cut diamond ring set in 18ct white gold, with a four claw setting. Auctioneer's estimate: €3,400 — €3,800

A Seiko Velatura Yachting Timer. Auctioneer’s estimate: €450 — €550