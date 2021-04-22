Extension to Kildare bookies to go ahead after Council refusal overturned

A bookmaker in Kildare town has won its appeal against a decision by Kildare Co Council to refuse planning permission for the outlet to expand into a vacant premises next door.

An Bord Pleanala has ruled thaat the development can go ahead.

A planning application was lodged in June 2020 by bookmakers Boyle Sports for the change of use of the ground floor of the

Southwell’s shop on Market Square from a retail unit to use as a bookmakers office.

After considering the application, Council planners decided in August not to grant permission.

Boyle Sports later appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala which found that the development should go ahead.

The company wants to change the use of a rear section of the ground floor of Southwell's shop to a a bookmakers office.

Also proposed are internal alterations, refurbishment works and minor alterations to the existing bookmaker's office shopfronts and signage.

One of the oldest grocery stores in County Kildare, Southwell’s closed in May 2019 after several decades in business.

The premises, which was originally established in the 1849s, was owned by the Waters family.

The project planned by Boyle Sports had a construction value of nearly €200,000, according to construction industry database, Construction Information Services.

The floor area of the proposed new premises would be 189 square metres.