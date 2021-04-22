Call for residents associations in Kildare town and Newbridge to allow some green areas to grow wild for biodiversity

Councillor Tracey O’Dwyer has called on the Council to launch a biodiversity programme to encourage residents to reserve some green areas for wildlife.

Cllr O'Dwyer said the 'Cut Late Cut Less’ campaign in relation to grass cutting could be piloted in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District and the rolled out to other municipal districts if found to be of benefit.

The issue was raised at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting this week but the Council said that there was no scope within the current works programme to progress this proposed initiative.

The Council added: "However, it is proposed to promote and highlight the changing practices the Parks Section are introducing that can be applied to residents’ associations and by individual residents in their gardens.

"The development of pilot areas will be considered as we progress the change in grass cutting practices beyond this year.

There is already very helpful information available on the pollinators.ie website in relation to actions that residents’ associations and residents can apply to their estates and gardens in relation to grass cutting and benefitting pollinators."