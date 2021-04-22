New 24 home housing estate proposed for Naas
Planning
Main Street, Naas
Plans for 24 new homes are due to be lodged soon for Naas.
Rossmore Properties Limited wants to build ten three-bedroom semi-detached two storey dwellings, eight four-bed semi-detached two storey dwellings, four five-bed semi-detached three storey homes, and two four-bed detached two storey units.
The proposed estate, if approved, will adjoin the Racecourse Gate development on the Dublin Road.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on