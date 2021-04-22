Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, April 22

The death has occurred of Frances Ann Byrne (née Kavanagh)

Essex England /, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Highfield Estate, Newbridge. Daughter of the late Desmond. Sister of the late Alan and John. Sadly missed by her loving husband Richard, son Keelan, daughter Tianna, mother Ann, sisters Margaret, Gillian and Ann-Marie, brothers Gerry, Des and Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Fran Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. France's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cahill (née Keenan)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Kathleen Cahill, (Nee Keenan) St Bridget's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died on 21st April 2021, (peacefully) at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ned), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Mary, and Cleo, sons Danny, Edward, and Patrick, brothers Paddy & Michael, sisters Angela, Nora, and Lila, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Removal from her residence on Friday morning 23rd to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen for 9.30am requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family at the bottom of the page. Kathleen's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

"May Kathleen Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of David Hanly

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



HANLY David (Hopper), Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Retd., Private, Ammunitions Depot, The Curragh Camp, 20th April 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his parents Bill & Teasie, brother, sisters, mother-in-law Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, his work colleagues in the department of Defence, and friends.

May David Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Removal on Friday from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 10.30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. David’s Mass will be lived-streamed on St. Brigid’s Church, Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/ & on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery at 12.40pm. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Ellen La Grue (née Woods)

Beechwood Lawns, Rathcoole, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Haynestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Peter.and mother of Janet, Claire, Peter and Darach. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Lynne, son-in-law John, grandchildren Jennifer, Robert, Sarah, Ross and Amy, sisters Maureen, Ettie, Ann and Josie, brothers Paddy and Sean, sisters-in-law Josie and Jean, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Ellen Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole. Ellen will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas following the Funeral Mass.