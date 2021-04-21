COVID-19 LATEST: Kildare has second highest number of new cases while 15 deaths reported nationwide

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 2 were in April, 3 in March, 6 in February, 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,856 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 244,695 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

217 are men / 181 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

863,958 people have received their first dose

355,529 people have received their second dose

