Council says it cannot use CCTV to catch motorists running red lights but will assist gardaí if required

Kildare Co Council said it cannot use CCTV to catch motorists who drive through red traffic lights in Kildare town.

Councillor Noel Connolly had called on the Council to confirm if it has plans to explore the possibility of having cameras installed at the traffic lights on the railway bridge on Rathbride Road beside the train station.

"The Traffic Management Section manage and maintain CCTV cameras located at the rail bridge on the Rathbride Road in the vicinity of the train station in Kildare.

"These cameras are for traffic monitoring purposes and under current legalisation could not be solely utilised to prosecute road users that carry out red light violations.

"The Gardai are responsible for enforcing the Rules of the Road/Roads Traffic Act and if the Gardai require CCTV footage to assist/investigate any offence the council will assist and provide them with any required CCTV footage."