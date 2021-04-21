Signs to be installed on Curragh for safety of horse riders

Two roadside safety signs are to be erected on the Curragh to protect horse riders in the area.

The issue was raised at this week's Municipal District meeting by Cllr Suzanne Doyle who said there were "a few close calls" between horses and traffic in the area in recent times.

The Council's local Municipal District Office said it engaged with the representatives from the Curragh and agreed two signs to be located on the road near the Curragh racecourse.

These will be scheduled to be installed once Covid-19 restrictions ease.

The Municipal District Office said it has no plans for any additional works.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy said several projects were awaiting the lifting restrictions for municipal projects.

Caothaoirleach of the MD Cllr Kevin Duffy said that hopefully restrictions will be lifted in early May.