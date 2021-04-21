Plans for new café and other changes at Russborough House

A planning application has been submitted to Wicklow County Council to create a new café at Russborough House.

The Alfred Beit Foundation lodged plans for change of use of the existing ground floor reception and retail area to a café spanning 119 square metres.

The designs include a plan to change the existing ground floor east colonnade from an exhibition space to a reception and retail area with an area of 45 square metres.

Under the proposals, the existing basement central corridor will change from an exhibition area to a retail space spanning 155 square metres.

The Alfred Beit Foundation owns and operates Russborough House & Parklands and its mission is to promote education in the fine arts in Ireland and open to the public the house, collections and demesne.

The Foundation is run by a committee that includes nominees from the Royal Dublin Society, University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, the Irish Georgian Society; the National Gallery of Ireland and An Taisce as well as trustees drawn from a variety of private and public service backgrounds.