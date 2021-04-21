Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 21

The death has occurred of Anne CLANCY (née Gillen)

Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, son Wayne, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Ken, granddaughters Megan and Darcy, grandsons Sam, Jamie, Alex and Finn, great grandson Jake, sisters Ettie and Kitty, brother Ronnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Anne's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Clancy family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) COUNIHAN (née Dockery)

Whitethorn Grove, Kill, Kildare / Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her brother P.J. Peacefully, at home in the tender care of her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, daughters Carmel, Maria, Yvonne and Suzanne, brother Johnny, sons-in-law Tony, Joe and Richie, grandchildren Oisín, Doireann, Conor, Bridín, Rory, Cliódhna, Cillian and Laoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Betty Rest In Peace"

House Private please.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas following the Funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Crowe

Preston Heights, Kilmeague, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



Crowe, Patrick (Pat), Preston Heights, Kilmeague and late of Ladychapel, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, April 20th 2021, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sisters Margaret and Joan, brothers Joe, Martin and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Pat. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Pat's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Pat's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Friday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John P Kelly

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Graham and Fergal, daughter Lorraine, daughters-in-law Pauline and Marion, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Dean, Michaela, Mary Kate, Jordan and Kellie, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. John's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Murphy

Church View, Caragh, Kildare



Murphy, Laurence (Larry) Snr., Church View, Caragh, Co. Kildare, April 20th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, children Mary, Lar, Esther, Patrick, John, Tina, Noel, Gerry, Martin, Catherine and Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Chrissie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Larry. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Larry's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.caraghparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Larry's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.