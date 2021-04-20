Naas Hospital car park takes in an average of €300 every day in charges, HSE figures show

Naas General Hospital car park received almost €125,000 in parking charges in 2019, the latest HSE figures reveal.

This sum amounts to around €2,400 a week or almost €350 every day including the weekend.

In the Dublin Midlands group of which Naas Hospital is part of, the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore was paid €510,629 by a private operator, while hospital-run car parks at Portlaoise made €314,832.

Sinn Féin Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward, who obtained the figures from the HSE, claimed hospital car parks were being used as “money-making schemes” to the detriment of patients and their loved ones.

He said: “We shouldn’t be in a situation where hospitals have to charge for car parking in order to generate revenue.

“There should be enough revenue coming from the State so that hospitals don’t have to look at money-making schemes such as car parking.

“We can see the additional pressure these charges are putting on, for example, cancer patients or people who would be in hospitals on a regular basis, such as patients on dialysis, or getting treatment for multiple sclerosis. That is added financial pressure that they don’t need.”

The HSE said car parking charges were introduced over the past decade to cover the cost of non medical services such as security.

The money also covered installing and operating parking meters and entry and exit barriers so that these costs don’t impact on the budget for patient services.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil recently that he was very aware of the financial burden that parking charges can cause some patients and families and added that his department and the HSE are currently examining the issue.