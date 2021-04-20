Driver of UK registered vehicle arrested on M7 and charged under the Road Traffic Act
Gardaí stopped the vehicle on the M7
Gardaí in Laois detected a vehicle speeding on the M7 on Sunday evening.
A UK licence was produced by the driver when stopped.
However but Mobility App used by Laois Roads Policing showed the driver was currently serving a four year driving disqualification.
The driver was arrested and charged under the Road Traffic Act and will be summonsed to appear in court.
The vehicle was also seized at the scene.
