New Athy restaurant proposal

Further details on plans for a new restaurant in Athy have been furnished to Kildare County Council.

Geoffrey Galbally has applied for planning permission to change the use of a vacant ground floor shop (199m² ) at 3 Woodstock Street, Athy to a family restaurant with facilities for takeaway use, and alterations to the internal layout to provide toilets, store, staff facilities and an office.

He also wants to put new lettering on the shopfront sign.

The plans were lodged on November 25 last year.

Further information was requested by the county council on January 26 and was submitted by the developer on April 6.

The applicant was asked to give technical details on a kitchen grease trap, drainage and a safety statement.

A decision is due from the planning department of Kildare County Council on May 3.