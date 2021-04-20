Naas Hospital has worst overcrowding in greater Dublin area
There are more patients on trolleys today in Naas General Hospital than any other hospital in the greater Dubin area.
There are 14 patients being treated on trolleys, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
This is four more than the Mater Hospital in the city centre and six more than Tallaght Hospital.
But the most overcrowded facility in Ireland today is Limerick University Hospital, where overcrowding levels rached 58.
Portlaoise Hospital has no patients on trolleys.
