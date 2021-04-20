Public advised to stay away from Naas Hospital

The HSE says that Naas Hospital is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the facility.

The following link provides complete overview with respect to Covid-19 activity which remains a significant challenge for the Hospital. (visit https://www.hse.ie/eng/ services/news/newsfeatures/ covid19-updates/covid-19- daily-operations-update-2000- 18-april-2021.pdf)

The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the ED. People are advised only attend emergency services if absolutely essential.

The advice is to go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

"Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke. Our ED services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone," said a HSE spokeswoman

No visitors are allowed into the hospital, unless agreed on compassionate grounds.

Those who have to attend the emergency department must wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if there any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital acknowledges the continued support of its community since the beginning of this pandemic.