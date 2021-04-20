Appeal over teenager (14) missing since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Svetlana Murphy, 14 years.

Svetlana has been missing from the Blackrock area of County Louth since approximately 4pm yesterday (Monday).

Svetlana is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Svetlana's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.