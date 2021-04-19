PICTURES: Can you identify these stolen dogs recovered in the midlands?
Gardaí in the midlands are seeking information from possible owners of dogs discovered as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into dog thefts.
The dogs pictured above were recently seized during the course of a search.
They are: 1- Staffie, 2- Patterdale, 3- Pug cross (heavily in pup) 4- Belgian Shepherd , 5- Jack Russell Terrier
Gardai say the owners can contact Portarlington Gardai for further information.
