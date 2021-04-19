Kildare has 20 new Covid-19 cases with 403 cases nationwide and no additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 18th April, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

174 in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17th, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 852,189 people have received their first dose

- 351,874 people have received their second dose



7-day incidence 54.7

5-day moving average 364