Newbridge school launches Magical Fairy Trail

Scoil Mhuire Junior in Newbridge recently launched its Magical Fairy Trail.

The initiative was designed by Joe Dalton and funded as part of Creative Schools grant.

The fairy folk moved in over Easter as thankfully Fairyland is not on the quarantine list!

The Fairyland Village is complete with bug hotel, bird feeder, fairy doors and bark dwellings.

It's an enchanting piece of paradise for young pupils.





Killian and Paddy

Cillian, Doireann and Lucy

Gracie Mae and Erin

Ben, Jake and Albert