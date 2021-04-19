Newbridge school launches Magical Fairy Trail
Cillian, Doireann and Lucy
Scoil Mhuire Junior in Newbridge recently launched its Magical Fairy Trail.
The initiative was designed by Joe Dalton and funded as part of Creative Schools grant.
The fairy folk moved in over Easter as thankfully Fairyland is not on the quarantine list!
The Fairyland Village is complete with bug hotel, bird feeder, fairy doors and bark dwellings.
It's an enchanting piece of paradise for young pupils.
Killian and Paddy
Cillian, Doireann and Lucy
Gracie Mae and Erin
Ben, Jake and Albert
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on