Kildare people urged to sign up for socially-distanced Darkness into Light events

Kildare people are invited to sign up for Darkness into Light 2021 which will take place at sunrise on the morning of Saturday, May 8 — but won't be a series of mass gatherings as in previous years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event, which is sponsored by Electric Ireland, will be asking all supporters to don their yellow t-shirts and take part in the event at a time and in a location that suits them.

Participants may walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to show their support for those who have been impacted by suicide.

In 2009, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk in the Phoenix Park to raise funds for Pieta.

From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow with €29m raised.

Around 200,000 people now take part in the event annually.

The organisers said about the 2021 event: “Although in 2021 we may not be able to gather together as we have before, we can share one sunrise together and create hope for a brighter future.

“Get creative with your activity, and remember that no matter how you choose to take part this year, you’ll be giving the gift of hope to those in your community in suicidal crisis, or self-harming.

“The safety of our supporters is our highest priority, so we ask all participants to ensure that they strictly adhere to the government’s Covid 19 guidelines at all times while taking part in the event.

“All those walking or running for the event should ensure that their route is properly lit at the time they plan to take part, and that there are no hazards.”