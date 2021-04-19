Alarm raised after patient leaves Naas Hospital and found drunk

Emergency services personnel found a man in an intoxicated condition in Naas.

The alarm was raised because of concern for the man’s safety and gardaí and ambulance personnel began a search for him.

He had left hospital and still had his medical armband when he was found lying on the ground at Fairgreen Street on April 1 at 5pm.

The 49 year old was brought back to the hospital.