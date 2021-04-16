Fined after dogs worried sheep in Suncroft

An incident of dogs worrying sheep in Suncroft had a sequel at Naas District Court on April 15 when two women were fined.

Imelda Hanley 58, whose address was given as 35 Askinraw Drive, Suncroft and Dorothy Hanlon, 54, whose address was given as 34 Askinraw Drive, Suncroft, were prosecuted for being the owners of an uncontrolled dog on July 30, 2017 at Suncroft.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that three sheep were injured in the incident though none had to be put down as a result.

He said it was more a case of worrying sheep than injuring them.

Sgt Jacob also said he was not applying for a ban on dog ownership in either case.

Fines of €200 each were imposed by Judge Desmond Zaidan.