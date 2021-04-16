Plan for €5m child development centre beside Aldi in Kildare

Sensational Kids wants to build a child development centre in the middle of Kildare town.

A planning application for a one-hectare site beside Aldi on Grey Abbey Road has been submitted to Kildare County Council.

The documents refer to a single-storey, child development centre, containing therapy and meeting rooms, staff offices and canteen.

Also planned is a group training room, a retail shop, external play areas, covered walkways and sensory garden and art installations, according to Construction Information Services.

The designs include car parking and an acoustic screen.

The proposed development will require new masonry boundary walls and landscaping.