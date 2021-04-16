Kildare café opens new premises down the M7 in Portlaoise

A café in County Kildare has opened a sister premises in Portlaoise.

SQUARE on Market Square in Kildare Town has been operating for over three years and has remained opened during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The café focuses on specialty coffee from local micro roasteries and healthy treats.

The business is run by Pamela Moore and Alan Stafford, both from Kildare.

The new premises in Portlaoise has now opened on the Main Street of the town.