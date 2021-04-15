Intel launches Kildare Pride of Place competition 2021

Intel Ireland has launched it's latest Pride of Place competition to support projects in it's neighbouring communities in North Kildare, where it is located.

"We are offering to support and fund a number of community based projects up to the value of €5,000 each and we want to hear ideas that can help improve your organisation, while also benefiting the local community," it said.

"Your idea could be anything from setting up a youth café that benefits the community, to restoring an old building in your town and converting it to a new meeting space for community groups. Perhaps you could add a new feature to your town to drive tourism in the area or pass on a skill from one generation to another? It could be an idea making use of technology to make your community more “smart,” developing apps to show traffic flow, for example. If your idea could benefit the community, we want to know about it."

Previous winners include;

- Scoil Mhuire and Scoil Bhríde who transformed waste land between the schools to a fabulous shared garden with their prize money

- Celbridge Paddlers Canoe Club used funding to purchase equipment to resource the development of the club’s ‘Sunday Morning Family Paddle’ initiative.

- Rockfield Residents Association developed a pollinator garden which will act as a sanctuary for a range of visiting wildlife and insects.

- Leixlip Youth Band who used their funding to purchase much needed equipment for their workshops

The organisation will be asked to share their idea, explain how it will enrich the lives of people in the community and why it deserves funding. Applications will be judged by a panel of judges comprised of business professionals and community representatives. The competition is open to any non-profit/non-government organisation or school in the Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth area that can help improve their community and implement the project within a 12 month period.

To find out more and to complete an online application form please visit www.intel.ie/pop.

The deadline for competition submissions is Friday 7 May, 2021. Winners will be announced in June.