LATEST: Newbridge stabbing accused 'doesn't know victim has died'

A man charged in connection with an alleged stabbing incident is unaware that the victim has passed away.

Danut Scurtu, 35, whose address was given as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Thursday night last on allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Desmond Zaidan, pending a second appearance which took place by video link from Cloverhill Prison at Naas District Court this morning, Thursday, April 15.

Refusing bail last Thursday, Judge Zaidan had noted that the defendant enjoys the presumption of innocence and he was not trying the allegations.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly told today’s brief hearing that he doesn't think the defendant knows of the death.

“I was going to tell him in private. I tried to call him but he is in another building and I will talk to him tomorrow,” said Mr Kennelly.

The proceedings were relayed to the defendant through a Romanian translator.

Mr Kennelly indicated that a bail application will be made next Tuesday at the High Court and he has had consultations with family relatives who are prepared to provide a surety.

Judge Zaidan asked that his views about the original bail application be relayed during any subsequent bail hearing.

The case was adjourned to April 28.