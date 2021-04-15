BREAKING: N7 access to M50 north blocked due to overturned truck
The overturned vehicle on the M50 motorway
Emergency services are on scene at an overturned truck at Junction 9 (Red Cow) Northbound.
The on ramp is currently closed and the left and middle lanes of the motorway are currently blocked.
Photo: M50 Dublin
Emergency services advised motorists to please avoid the area if possible.
A crane will be required to move the stranded vehicle.
An extensive clean-up operation is needed as the lorry has shed its load on the tarmac.
