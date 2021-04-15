BREAKING: N7 access to M50 north blocked due to overturned truck

Emergency services are on scene at an overturned truck at Junction 9 (Red Cow) Northbound.

The on ramp is currently closed and the left and middle lanes of the motorway are currently blocked.

Photo: M50 Dublin

Emergency services advised motorists to please avoid the area if possible.

A crane will be required to move the stranded vehicle.

An extensive clean-up operation is needed as the lorry has shed its load on the tarmac.