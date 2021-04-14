Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing for nearly a month

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Rebecca O'Brien, who has been missing from the Navan area since March 20th.

She is described as being 5'5" (165cm) in height, of slight build, with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

It is believed Rebecca is in the greater Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Rebecca's whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.