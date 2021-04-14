BREAKING: Gardaí arrest eight people in Allenwood as part of murder investigation

Naas Gardaí led a significant operation this morning which resulted in eight arrests in connection with the investigation into the murder of a man in Allenwood in January last.

Mark Loughlin (pictured above) from Greenwood Park in Edenderry was fatally assaulted in Allenwood South on January 3 last.

A large number of officers was involved in the search and arrest operation in Allenwood this morning.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí from Naas who are investigating the murder of Mark Loughlin at Allenwood South, Co Kildare last January have this morning deployed an operation, with the assistance of officers from across Kildare and Laois / Offaly Divisions, to search a number of premises and to arrest eight persons for the Murder of Mark Loughlin and related offences.

"The 8 arrested persons, 6 men, 1 woman and 1 male juvenile, are currently being detained at stations in Kildare and Laois under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939-98.

"Investigations are ongoing."

As part of the investigation, gardaí had appealed for information on the movements of the silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 and a red Renault Traffic van on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January.

Any person with any information is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



