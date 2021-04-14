Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 14

The death has occurred of Nora Byrne (née Dreelan)

Kilkea, Castledermot, Kildare / St. Mullins, Carlow



Formerly of St.Mullins died peacefully on April 13th. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and sister Julia. Deeply cherished and sadly missed by her children Mary, Hannah, Ann, Jimmy, Richard, John, Tom, Pierce, Eileen and Patrick, sister Nellie, brother Pierrie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and close friends.

MAY NORA REST IN PEACE.

Due to current covid 19 restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 15th, at 12 noon at The Church of St.Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown followed by burial at St. Mullins Cemetery.

A recording of this funeral will be available from 5.30pm on Thursday 15th of April at the following link.

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Donohoe

Rath View, Prosperous, Kildare / Ballygall, Dublin



Donohoe, William (Liam), Rath View, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Johnstown Park, Ballygall, Dublin, April 12th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Pauline and sister Monica. Sadly missed by his loving children Ray, Alan, Regina and Liam, daughters-in-law Ashling and Elaine, son-in-law Seán, eight wonderful grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Liam. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Liam's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.prosperousparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Liam's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of P.J. Early

Clongorey, Newbridge, Kildare



The death has occurred of P.J. Early, Clongorey, Newbridge. 12th April 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. P.J., husband of Lucy, dear father of Sinéad, Emma, Padhraic & Tom, adored grandad of Ciana, Enya, Faye, Ayda & Kayla. P.J will be sadly missed by all his loving family, his sons-in-law David & Noel also Paula & Karen, his brothers & sisters, his mother-in-law Mary, his nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

May P.J. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home to arrive at Our Lady & St. Joseph Church, Caragh for requiem Mass at 11am. The funeral cortege will travel via his home on the Old Bog Road to the church, on leaving the church P.J. will go past the school in Clongorey & his birth place on the way to his final resting place in Barretstown Cemetery.

P.J.'s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/caragh

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) MURRAY

Broadfield, Naas, Kildare / Stoneybatter, Dublin



Formerly of Arbour Place, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 and Canberra, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Sarah and Michael (Sonny), his brothers Paddy and Eddie, his sister Hilary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Siobhán, sons Patrick, Michael and Rory, brothers Charles and John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and his little Jack Russell Sunny.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Service on Thursday 15th at 10:40 am in Newlands Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family Flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) Sheehan (née Mooney)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Sheehan (nee Mooney) Gertrude (Gertie), beloved wife of the late Tommy. Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in her 91st year in the kind and compassionate care of the staff at Willowbrook Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine(Dann) and Audrey(Mitchell), sons-in-law, Jack and Frank, beloved grandchildren, Simon, Amy and Gavin, brother Jack, sisters-in-law, Joan and Phyl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"Together Again"

May Gertie Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, for Requiem Mass at 9.30am on Thursday morning followed by burial in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

In line with government and HSE regulations, Gertrude's Funeral Mass will be private for family members only, max 10 people in church. Those who would like to have attended, but are unable to may leave a personal message in the condolence link below. Gertrude's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv