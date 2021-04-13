Council blocks €8m plan to add café and 34 apartments to Kildare shopping centre
A design of the proposed development Credit: Tyler Owens Architects
Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for a major expansion for Greenfield Shopping Centre in Maynooth.
Planners said that the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area for a number of reasons.
The total estimated construction value of the project was over €8m, according to Building Info database.
The applicants were Greenfield Shopping Centre Ltd, Boycetown, Kilcock.
The applicants wanted to build a 265 sqm extension at ground floor level comprising a new retail unit and coffee shop with an outdoor seating area, fronting onto the Straffan Road.
There would also be a new retail unit fronting onto Laurence Avenue.
The plans also included the construction of 34 apartments on the first to fourth floors, comprising 17 one-bed units, 15 two-bed units and 2 three-bed units.
The properties would have balconies or terraces, located above the existing shopping centre and proposed commercial units.
Communal terraces were also proposed at first and fourth floor levels.
