NEW: Plan to build new bridge over River Liffey in Kildare for farming

There are plans for a new bridge over the River Liffey in the Straffan area for farming purposes.

Kildare Co Council has received a planning application for the proposed private development in Friarstown.

It's understood the structure will be used for the movement of livestock and agricultural vehicles.

According to the designs, the three-span bridge will be over 66m in length.

The three spans will feature lengths of 30.1m, 8.3m and 28.4m including supporting trusses.

The deck will have a width of 2.75m and it will be supported by four abutment walls.

The proposed structure will contain railings on either side which will measure 2.26m high and have a structural depth of 2.5m.

Other works are included such as gravel access ramps.