BREAKING: Gardaí investigating suspected human remains found near Sallins

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of suspected skeletal remains at a graveyard near Sallins.

The scene was preserved to allow examinations to take place.

The discovery took place on Saturday last.

Gardaí continue to liaise with the Coroner on the issue.

A Garda statement said: "The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation."

It's believed that the remains would appear to be historic in nature.

No other information is available at this stage.