Naas teenagers raise money for charity with local walks

Four 14-year-old girls completed a 42km walk for charity recently.

The Naas girls — Sophie Weir, Michelle Buggy, Anna Kelleher and Lucy Gaffney — took part in the big-hearted initiative on Saturday, March 27.

Sophie’s dad Jason Weir said: “On Saturday, March 27, the girls started out on their walk at 7.30am walking every road they could think of in Naas, finishing up at 9.30pm that night very tired but very satisfied that they had completed their marathon walk.

“They chose the Irish Cancer Society and Dogs Trust charities. The reason they chose the Irish Cancer Society is that cancer touches everybody and because of Covid regulations charities are struggling so they hoped to help in some small way.

“They chose the Dogs Trust animal charity as the girls are all dog lovers and are often seen walking their dogs in and around the roads and parks of Naas.

“What got them through the 42km was doing Tic Tocs at various locations which kept them motivated and kept them smiling.



To date the girls have raised nearly €4,000 far exceeding their expectations.

“Thanks to all who have supported this fundraiser and a massive well done to the girls from their very proud parents, grandparents, family and friends.”