Kildare Garda Division received 11 new garda cars in 2020

A total of 11 garda cars and two vans were allocated to the Kildare Garda Division in 2020, new figures showed.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that the allocation of Garda resources is a matter for the Garda Commissioner, in light of identified operational demands.

Ms McEntee added: “As Minister, I have no role in these decisions.

“I am assured however, that Garda management keeps the distribution of resources under continual review in the context of crime trends and policing priorities, to ensure their optimum use.”

The minister said the capital budget available to An Garda Síochána in 2021 is €127.4 million.

She said that this builds on capital expenditure in 2020 of almost €115 million, including an unprecedented investment in the

Garda fleet of €16 million, a proportion of which was related to the Covid response but the benefits to community and other areas of policing will long outlive Covid.

A further €8 million is being provided in 2021 and will be kept under review throughout the year

There are now approximately 14,600 Garda members in the service and 3,100 Garda staff in the organisation.

It is currently expected that in the region of 450 additional Garda recruits will commence training this year over four periods.

Budgetary provision has also been made for the recruitment of an additional 500 Garda staff at all levels.