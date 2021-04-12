SPONSORED CONTENT
Busy Newbridge company is hiring for Full Time position
Seabury Kitchens, Newbridge, Co. Kildare
Senior Cabinet Maker required for busy Kitchen manufacturing company.
Must have experience assembling cabinets and knowledge in use of all main machines / tools used in the manufacture of kitchens.
An ability to read drawings is essential along with good communication skills.
Immediate start for suitable candidate.
Job Type: Full-time, Permanent.
Salary: €16.00 - €18.50 per hour.
Please reply to oonagh.seabury@gmail.com.
