Garda warning over PPS scam via phone texts

Gardaí said they are aware of a recent scam where members of the public have been receiving phone calls and texts from persons fraudulently advising they are a named official of the Department of Social Protection and being advised their PPS number has been compromised.

The person receiving the call is then requested to verify certain information; such as their name, PPS number etc.

Gardaí would like to advise members of the public to be wary of such calls and;

• Do not engage with the caller or return the call.

• Never share personal information data with such callers or with people who make contact by text.

• A member of An Garda Síochána or a Department of Social Protection employee would never request bank account details or personal data in a cold call or text.

• A member of An Garda Síochána or a Department of Social Protection employee would never advise a member of the public to move money from their account or to purchase cryptocurrency or move their money anywhere to keep it safe.

If you or someone you know has received such a phone call or text, we would advise you to contact your bank and the Department’s helpline number 1890 800 024 (between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday), as well as your local Garda Station.